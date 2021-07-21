Michael B. Eller
COEUR D’ALENE — Michael B. Eller, 76, of Lewiston, died Friday, July 16, 2021, at Hospice of North Idaho in Coeur d’Alene. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Sharon (Stanton) Spencer
OROFINO — Sharon (Stanton) Spencer, 75, of Orofino, died Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Orofino. Pine Hills Funeral Chapel of Orofino is in charge of arrangements.
Carl R. Ingram
Carl R. Ingram, 95, of Clarkston, died Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at his home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Millicent D. Hollenbeck
Millicent D. Hollenbeck, 72, of Clarkston, died Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Thomas W. Rupers
Thomas W. Rupers, 81, of Kamiah, died Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at Royal Plaza Health & Rehabilitation in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.