Joann Parkins
MOSCOW — Joann Parkins, 88, of Troy, died Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at Aspen Park Healthcare. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Michael W. Shanaman
MOSCOW — Michael W. Shanaman, 74, of Potlatch, died Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at Gritman Medical Center. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Noreen S. Allen Broncheau
Noreen S. Allen Broncheau, 67, of Lapwai, died Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Stacy L. Burns
Stacy L. Burns, 56, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.