Dorthy A. Mader
Dorthy A. Mader, 93, of Lewiston, died Monday, May 24, 2021, at her home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Marty Lynn Gilliam
Marty Lynn Gilliam, 56, of Lewiston, died Saturday, May 29, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Daniel Robert Crooks Sr.
Daniel Robert Crooks Sr., 78, of Lewiston, died Saturday, May 29, 2021, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Michael Paul Sinek
Michael Paul Sinek, 84, of Clarkston, died Friday, May 28, 2021, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Fred Tyacke
SPOKANE — Fred Tyacke, 74, of Clarkston, died Friday, May 28, 2021, at Providence Sacred Heart in Spokane. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.