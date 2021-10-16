Lyle E. Klostermeyer
MOSCOW — Lyle E. Klostermeyer, 76, of Moscow, died Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Craig Holley
MOSCOW — Craig Holley, 58, of Moscow, died Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Marilu Hobbs
WINCHESTER — Marilu Hobbs, 76, of Winchester, died Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at Lakeside Assisted Living and Memory Care in Winchester. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
William C. Lee
William C. Lee, 75, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at Prestige Care & Rehabilitation – The Orchards. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Barbara E. Hume
MOSCOW — Barbara E. Hume, 95, of Moscow, died Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at Aspen Park of Cascadia in Moscow. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Dawn L. Gortsema
Dawn L. Gortsema, 89, of Lewiston, formerly of Grangeville, died Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at Tender Care Homes in Clarkston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Evelyn J. Stroupe
Evelyn J. Stroupe, 89, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at Generations at Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Andrew P. “Drew” Broncheau
LAPWAI — Andrew P. “Drew” Broncheau, 38, of Lapwai, died Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at his home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Reggie T. Taylor
MOSCOW — Reggie T. Taylor, 56, of Moscow, died Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Jean M. Zager
Jean M. Zager, 91, of Lewiston, died Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at Generations Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.