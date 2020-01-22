Doris Jane Odenborg
SPOKANE — Doris Jane Odenborg, 100, of Pullman and formerly of Genesee, died Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. Hennessey Valley Funeral Home & Crematory of Spokane Valley is in charge of arrangements.
Lynn E. Cook
KIRKLAND, Wash. — Lynn E. Cook, 62, of Renton, Wash., and formerly of Lewiston, died Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at Evergreen Hospice Care in Kirkland. Common Sense Cremation of Everett, Wash., is in charge of arrangements.
Ruth Eskra
Ruth Eskra, 77, of Kamiah, died Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at Prestige Care & Rehabilitation in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Jerry Hugh Exon
COEUR D’ALENE — Jerry Hugh Exon, 76, of Moscow, died Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Coeur d’Alene. Yates Funeral Home of Coeur d’Alene is in charge of arrangements.
William R. Hoyle
OROFINO — William R. Hoyle, 66, of Orofino, died Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in Orofino. Pine Hills Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.