Wayne Phillips
GRANGEVILLE — Wayne Phillips, 77, of Elk City, died Friday, May 8, 2020, at Grangeville Health & Rehabilitation. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Mary S. Roe
Mary S. Roe, 91, of Lewiston, died Saturday, May 9, 2020, at The Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Tillie Marie Steffes
Tillie Marie Steffes, 85, died Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Royal Plaza Health and Rehab Center in Lewiston. Malcoms Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Eunice Rose Robison
MOSCOW — Eunice Rose Robison, 100, of Moscow, died Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Good Samaritan Village in Moscow. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Helen D. Nick
PULLMAN — Helen D. Nick, 97, of Pullman, died Sunday, May 10, 2020, at her home. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.