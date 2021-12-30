Colleen L. Lupe
Colleen L. Lupe, 88, of Lapwai, died Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at Wedgewood Terrace in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Brian Lee Knopes
GOLDENDALE, Wash. — Brian Lee Knopes, 59, of Goldendale, Wash., and formerly of Clarkston, died Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, in Goldendale, Wash. Columbia Hills Memorial Chapel of Goldendale, Wash., is in charge of arrangements.
Dorothy J. Smith
PULLMAN — Dorothy J. Smith, 92, of Troy, died Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at Pullman Regional Hospital. Kimball Funeral Home, Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Gary W. Montgomery
Gary W. Montgomery, 79, of Clarkston, died Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Virginia L. McKinster
Virginia L. McKinster, 90, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at Life Care Center of Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Joyce I. Hopper
Joyce I. Hopper, 74, of Lenore, died Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.