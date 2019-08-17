Edward Eugene Paffile
Edward Eugene Paffile, 77, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2019, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Craig P. Carroll Sr.
Craig P. Carroll Sr., 95, of Clarkston, died Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at his home. Neptune Society Cremation Services of Spokane is in charge of arrangements.
Patsy A. Cook
Patsy A. Cook, 85, of Lewiston, died Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Guardian Angel Homes Cottage House in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Louise Petersen
PULLMAN — Louise Petersen, 100, of Moscow, died Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Bishop Place in Pullman. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Dean A. Brandt
OROFINO — Dean A. Brandt, 87, of Orofino, died Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at his home. Pine Hills Funeral Chapel & Crematory of Orofino is in charge of arrangements.