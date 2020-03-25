Kathleen P. Casey
Kathleen P. Casey, 59, of Clarkston, died Monday, March 23, 2020, at her home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Steven Walker
GRANGEVILLE — Steven Walker, 66, of Kooskia, died Monday, March 23, 2020, at Syringa Hospital in Grangeville. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.
Brent A. Karlberg
BOISE — Brent A. Karlberg, 55, of Boise and formerly of Lewiston, died Monday, March 23, 2020, at his home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Lee James Willis
CULDESAC — Lee James Willis, 31, of Culdesac, died Sunday, March 22, 2020, in Culdesac. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Robert C. Dickeson
COEUR D’ALENE — Robert C. Dickeson, 83, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.