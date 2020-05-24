Gary R. Chaplin
PULLMAN — Gary R. Chaplin, 72, of Juliaetta, died Friday, May 22, 2020, at Graceland Adult Family Home in Pullman. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Patricia Margaret DeAtley
ASOTIN — Patricia Margaret DeAtley, 82, of Asotin, died Friday, May 22, 2020, at her home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Maxine Burcham
Maxine Burcham, 95, of Clarkston, died Friday, May 22, 2020, at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Earl Isbell
Earl Isbell, 86, of Lewiston, died Saturday, May 23, 2020, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.