Elizabeth H. Wassmuth
Elizabeth H. Wassmuth, 88, of Cottonwood, died Sunday, April 4, 2021, at Prestige Care and Rehabilitation – The Orchards. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Sonja Joan McClary
PULLMAN — Sonja Joan McClary, 82, of Pullman, died Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Bishop Place Retirement Community in Pullman. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Lucile M. Pate
Lucile M. Pate, 98, of Lewiston, died Monday, April 5, 2021, at Golden Girls Residential Care in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Lyle R. Skinner
Lyle R. Skinner, 82, of Lewiston, died Sunday, April 4, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Peggy J. Cooper
OROFINO — Peggy J. Cooper, 85, of Orofino, died Saturday, April 3, 2021, in Orofino. Pine Hills Funeral Chapel of Orofino is in charge of arrangements.