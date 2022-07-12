COEUR D’ALENE — Tammy Lynne Allen, 63, of Twin Lakes, Idaho, and formerly of Lewiston, died June 29, 2022, at the Schneid-miller Hospice House in Coeur d’Alene. Yates Funeral Homes of Coeur d’Alene is in charge of arrangements.
Elvin Harper
POMEROY — Elvin Harper, 87, of Pomeroy, died Sunday, July 10, 2022, at his home. Richardson-Brown Funeral Home of Pomeroy is in charge of arrangements.
Alvena Schneider
Alvena Schneider, 103, of Clarkston, died Sunday, July 10, 2022, at her home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Evelyn W. Sheehan
Evelyn W. Sheehan, 97, of Lewiston, died Saturday, July 9, 2022, at her home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Deanna L. Schroeder
BOVILL — Deanna L. Schroeder, 74, of Bovill, died Saturday, July 9, 2022, at her home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Crystal M. Crozier
MOSCOW — Crystal M. Crozier, 46, of Moscow, died Sunday, July 10, 2022, at her home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Barbara Dehart
MOSCOW — Barbara Dehart, 68, of Moscow, died Monday, July 11, 2022, at Palouse Hills Assisted Living in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
John Bieker
MOSCOW — John Bieker, 86, of Moscow, died Monday, July 11, 2022, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Daniel Marvin
Daniel Marvin, 71, of Olympia, died Sunday, July 10, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Leland F. Leinweber
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Leland F. Leinweber, 96, of Spokane Valley, Wash., and formerly of Moscow, died Friday, July 8, 2022, at his son’s home in Spokane Valley. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Michael E. Quigley
SEATTLE — Michael E. Quigley, 64, of Lewiston, died Saturday, July 9, 2022, at University of Washington Medical Center – Montlake in Seattle.
Catherine L. Skiles
OROFINO — Catherine L. Skiles, 77, of Orofino, died Sunday, July 10, 2022, at Clearwater Valley Health in Orofino. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.