William Niebel
William Niebel, 56, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in his home in Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Linda L. Sorensen
PULLMAN — Linda L. Sorensen, 76, of Pullman, died Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, at her Pullman home. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Joetta Meade Sorenson
MORTON, Wash. — Joetta Meade Sorenson, 90, formerly of Clarkston, died Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Heritage House Morton. Brown Mortuary Service of Morton, Wash., is in charge of arrangements.
Eugene Torhan
Eugene Torhan, 80, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
D. Casey Wilkinson
D. Casey Wilkinson, 65, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at his Lewiston residence. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Jacklyn D. Bennett
Jacklyn D. Bennett, 85, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at her Lewiston residence. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Martha Engledow
Martha Engledow, 102, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at her Lewiston residence. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.