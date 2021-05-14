Charles “Chuck” Uhlenkott
COTTONWOOD — Charles “Chuck” Uhlenkott, 78, of Cottonwood, died Thursday, May 13, 2021, at his home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Janet R. Niswander
MOSCOW — Janet R. Niswander, 83, of Lewiston, died Thursday, May 13, 2021, at Palouse Hills Assisted Living in Moscow. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Faith L. Mayburry
MOSCOW — Faith L. Mayburry, 64, of Moscow, died Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at Aspen Park of Cascadia in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Home of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.