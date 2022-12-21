Donald K. Van Buren, 86, of Lewiston, died Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Lori L. Bashaw
Lori L. Bashaw, 55, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Wilma J. Wolff
Wilma J. Wolff, 81, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at her home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
David C. Knight
David C. Knight, 68, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at his home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Marion G. Colburn
MOSCOW — Marion G. Colburn, 83, of Moscow, died Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society of Moscow. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
James ‘Jim’ Sedlmayer
WINCHESTER — James “Jim” Sedlmayer, 78, of Winchester, passed away Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Lakeside Residential Care in Winchester. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Kenneth Waide
SPOKANE — Kenneth Waide, 82, of Kendrick, died Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center of Spokane. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.