Catherine Williams
MOSCOW — Catherine Williams, 62, of Deary, died Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Rodney Leroy Stewart
Rodney Leroy Stewart, 72, of Clarkston, died Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Larry Grassmick
MOSCOW — Larry Grassmick, 78, of Moscow, died Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Josephine E. Berthiaume
MOSCOW — Josephine E. Berthiaume, 100, of Pullman, died Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at Aspen Park of Cascadia in Moscow. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Donald R. Thornberry Sr.
MOSCOW — Donald R. Thornberry Sr., 74, of Culdesac, died Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.