Gary M. Jatkewicz
Gary M. Jatkewicz, 54, died Monday, March 8, 2021, at his Lewiston residence. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
William John Braker
William John Braker, 92, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Christine D. Yockey
MOSCOW — Christine D. Yockey, 69, of Elk River, died Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at her son’s home in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Jerry L. Roberts
COEUR D’ALENE — Jerry L. Roberts, 79, of St. Maries, Idaho, and formerly of Harvard, died Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Kym Berreman
Kym Berreman, 50, of Clarkston, died Sunday, March 7, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Kay Granberg
KIRKLAND, Wash. — Kay Granberg, 77, of Bellevue, Wash., and formerly of Clarkston, died Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at EvergreenHealth Medical Center in Kirkland. Barton Family Funeral Service of Kirkland is in charge of arrangements.
Thelma M. Hanks
Thelma M. Hanks, 90, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Brookdale Assisted Living in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.