Elsie L. Hodson
COLFAX — Elsie L. Hodson, 93, most recently of Potlatch, died Saturday, July 17, 2021, at the Whitman Health and Rehab in Colfax. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Albert “Al” Dwight Evans
COEUR D’ALENE — Albert “Al” Dwight Evans, 77, of Clarkston, died Sunday, July 18, 2021, in Coeur d’Alene. Yates Funeral Home of Coeur d’Alene is in charge of arrangements.
Shirley Perkins
KAMIAH — Shirley Perkins, 91, of Kamiah, died Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at her home. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.
Ellen Johnston
PULLMAN — Ellen Johnston, 76, of Pullman, died Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at Bishop Place Senior Living in Pullman. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Ralph Ashley Jackson Jr.
STITES — Ralph Ashley Jackson Jr., 82, of Stites, died Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at his home. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.
Joan Willetta Crawford
KAMIAH — Joan W. Crawford, 77, of Kamiah, died Tuesday, July 20, 2021, after a battle with cancer at her home. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.
David Yates
David Yates, 64, of Lewiston, died Monday, July 19, 2021, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.