Frank J. Schuit
MISSOULA, MONT. — Frank J. Schuit, 67, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Missoula, Mont. Garden City Funeral Home of Missoula, Mont., is in charge of arrangements.
Bonnie Faye Vella
Bonnie Faye Vella, 88, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at her home. Neptune Society of Spokane is in charge of arrangements.
Cally J. Meyer
Cally J. Meyer, 67, of Lewiston, died Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at her home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Patricia L. Dammarell
KENDRICK — Patricia L. Dammarell, 88, of Kendrick, died Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at her home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Robert Denner
GENESEE — Robert Denner, 72, of Genesee, died Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Thomas J. Brausen
MOSCOW — Thomas J. Brausen, 68, of Moscow, died Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Gary Greenwell
MOSCOW — Gary Greenwell, 72, of Moscow, died Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Randall C. Reis
Randall C. Reis, 64, of Clarkston, died Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.