Kathleen H. Butts
PULLMAN — Kathleen H. Butts, 96, of Pullman, died Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, at the Kimani’s Adult Family Home in Pullman. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Bonnie M. Dickamore
Bonnie M. Dickamore, 96, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Mary Lou Merrill
Mary Lou Merrill, 90, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.