Richard L. Fike

Richard L. Fike, 74, of Kamiah, died Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Robert R. Macomber

Robert R. Macomber, 64, of Clarkston, died Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Donald D. Dunlap

POMEROY — Donald D. Dunlap, 84, of Pomeroy, died Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at his home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.