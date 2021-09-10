David Aaron Hackwith
SPOKANE — David Aaron Hackwith, 78, of Cheney, Wash., and formerly of Craigmont, died Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at Providence Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane. Neptune Society of Spokane is in charge of arrangements.
Sandra J. Holderbaum
Sandra J. Holderbaum, 85, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at her home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Violet H. Jensen
DEARY — Violet H. Jensen, 83, of Deary, died Wednesday Sept. 8, 2021, at her home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Mary Russell
Mary Russell, 77, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Tim Curtis
POST FALLS — Tim Curtis, 73, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at Northern Idaho Advanced Care Hospital in Post Falls. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Margaret Wallace
MOSCOW — Margaret Wallace, 86, of Moscow, died Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Marlene L. Johnston
MOSCOW — Marlene L. Johnston, 84, of Moscow, died Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at Good Samaritan Moscow Village. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Patricia Laverty
Patricia Laverty, 65, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at her home. Mountain View Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
David L. Thompson
David L. Thompson, 65, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.