Margery E. Ellis
SPOKANE — Margery E. Ellis, 71, of Pullman, died Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Mary L. Jacobus
Mary L. Jacobus, 91, of Lewiston, died, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Felix “Phil” Dunlap
Felix “Phil” Dunlap, 85, of Winchester, died Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Prestige Care and Rehabilitation in Lewiston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.