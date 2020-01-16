Charles E. Gibbs
GRANGEVILLE — Charles E. Gibbs, 90, of Grangeville, died Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Grangeville Health and Rehabilitation Center in Grangeville. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Carlton L. Allen
LAPWAI — Carlton L. Allen, 48, of Lapwai, died Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at his home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Pearl Moore
PULLMAN — Pearl Moore, 93, of Pullman, died Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Avalon Care Center in Pullman. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Ronald R. Bidle
PULLMAN — Ronald R. Bidle, 78, of Palouse, died Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Avalon Care Center in Pullman. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Nellie M. Norland
COTTONWOOD — Nellie M. Norland, 91, of Orofino, died Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Cottonwood. Pine Hills Funeral Chapel and Crematory of Orofino is in charge of arrangements.
Jean C. Desmond
Jean C. Desmond, 83, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Life Care Center of Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
LaRae Holm
LaRae Holm, 85, of Clarkston, died Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, from cancer. No services are planned. She loved to travel, knit and read. She will be missed by many. Many thanks to Elite Hospice.