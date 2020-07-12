Gladys Sullivan
Gladys Sullivan, 92, of Lewiston and formerly of Cavendish, died Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Brookdale Assisted Living in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Gladys Sullivan
