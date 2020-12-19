David Lee Clements
ISSAQUAH, Wash. — David Lee Clements, 87, of Issaquah, Wash., and formerly of Lewiston, died Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in Issaquah. Flintoff Funeral Home of Issaquah is in charge of arrangements.
Shirley M. Miller
Shirley M. Miller, 83, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
John T. Rothwell
John T. Rothwell, 66, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at his Lewiston home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Shirley J. Vorous
Shirley J. Vorous, 90, of Clarkston, died Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Prestige Care and Rehabilitation – Clarkston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Cassandra Kipp
Cassandra Kipp, 63, of Lapwai, died Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.