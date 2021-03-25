Geraldine M. “Gerry” Nelson
PULLMAN — Geraldine M. “Gerry” Nelson, 89, of Moscow and Post Falls, died Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at Bishop Place Senior Living in Pullman. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Updated: March 25, 2021 @ 1:22 am
