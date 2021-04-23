Zelda Devictor Carrico
Zelda Devictor Carrico, 89, of Clarkston, died Thursday, April 22, 2021, at Prestige Care and Rehabilitation in Clarkston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Zelda Devictor Carrico
Zelda Devictor Carrico, 89, of Clarkston, died Thursday, April 22, 2021, at Prestige Care and Rehabilitation in Clarkston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Advertisement
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.