Juan R. Saez
Juan R. Saez, 73 of Kamiah died Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.
Updated: December 14, 2020 @ 9:50 am
