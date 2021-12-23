Linda J. Gullikson

OROFINO — Linda J. Gullikson, 72, of Stites, died Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at Clearwater Valley Hospital in Orofino. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.

Susan A. Terrell

Susan A. Terrell, 61, of Lewiston, died Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Katharine L. “Kathy” McPherson

Katharine L. “Kathy” McPherson, 65, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at her home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.