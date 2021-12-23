Linda J. Gullikson
OROFINO — Linda J. Gullikson, 72, of Stites, died Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at Clearwater Valley Hospital in Orofino. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Susan A. Terrell
Susan A. Terrell, 61, of Lewiston, died Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Katharine L. “Kathy” McPherson
Katharine L. “Kathy” McPherson, 65, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at her home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.