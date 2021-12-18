Kenneth D. White
MOSCOW — Kenneth D. White, 75, of Moscow, died Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Updated: December 18, 2021 @ 2:05 am
