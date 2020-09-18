John F. Foley
John F. Foley, 81, of Kooskia, passed away Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at his home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Updated: September 18, 2020 @ 2:13 am
