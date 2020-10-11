Joan A. Davidson
Joan A. Davidson, 87, of Clarkston, died Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Prestige Care & Rehabilitation in Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Updated: October 11, 2020 @ 1:35 am
