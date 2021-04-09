Jack R. Schaper
MOSCOW — Jack R. Schaper, 78, of Moscow, died Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at Good Samaritan Moscow Village. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Duane D. Parr
MOSCOW — Duane D. Parr, 84, of Moscow, died Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Linda T. Kelley
COEUR D’ALENE — Linda T. Kelley, 62, of Pomeroy, died Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene. Richardson-Brown Funeral Home of Pomeroy is in charge of arrangements.
Daniel J. Haynes
Daniel J. Haynes, 53, of Clarkston, died Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.