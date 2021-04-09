Jack R. Schaper

MOSCOW — Jack R. Schaper, 78, of Moscow, died Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at Good Samaritan Moscow Village. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Duane D. Parr

MOSCOW — Duane D. Parr, 84, of Moscow, died Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Linda T. Kelley

COEUR D’ALENE — Linda T. Kelley, 62, of Pomeroy, died Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene. Richardson-Brown Funeral Home of Pomeroy is in charge of arrangements.

Daniel J. Haynes

Daniel J. Haynes, 53, of Clarkston, died Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.