Virginia “Ginger” Morris
MOSCOW — Virginia “Ginger” Morris, 90, formerly of Princeton, died Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at Palouse Hills Assisted Living in Moscow. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Virginia “Ginger” Morris
MOSCOW — Virginia “Ginger” Morris, 90, formerly of Princeton, died Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at Palouse Hills Assisted Living in Moscow. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Advertisement
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.