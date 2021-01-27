Thelma A. Weeks
GRANGEVILLE — Thelma A. Weeks, 103, of Grangeville, died Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at the Grangeville Health and Rehabilitation Center. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
