Robert K. Himes
COLFAX — Robert K. Himes, 65, of Oakesdale, Wash., died Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at the Whitman Hospital and Medical Center in Colfax. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
