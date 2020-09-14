Daniel L. Spickler
Daniel L. Spickler, 72, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Hospital in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Mainly cloudy. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. High around 85F. Winds light and variable..
A few clouds. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: September 14, 2020 @ 2:47 am
Daniel L. Spickler
Daniel L. Spickler, 72, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Hospital in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Advertisement
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.