Deanna Sorensen Cerrezuela, 57, of Port St. Lucie, Fla., passed away Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at home peacefully with her family at her side.
Deanna was born Sept. 10, 1962, in American Fork, Utah. She graduated from Lewiston High School in 1980 and Lakeland University in 2005 with a degree in education.
Deanna married Dan Cerrezuela in 2005 in Canton, Ohio. Deanna worked as a Spanish teacher at the high school and middle school levels in Ohio and Georgia, before moving to Florida in 2015.
She loved her husband and family, and traveled to visit and make memories with her grandchildren whenever she could. Her life was full of smiles and serving others.
Deanna was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She belonged to several civic organizations including the GFWC Port St. Lucie Woman’s Club and the St. Lucie River Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She loved to play games and participate in several book clubs.
Survivors include husband Dan Cerrezuela, of Port St. Lucie; son Wesley (Melissa) Morales, of American Fork, Utah; daughter Evelyn (Kope) Satuala, of Orem, Utah; stepdaughters Victoria (Mike) Kerr and Jess (Tyler) Steiner, of Canton, Ohio; and stepson Adam Cerrezuela, of Massillon, Ohio. Other survivors include grandchildren Liliana, Alexa, Lucia and Owen Kerr, Jocelyn and Evie Steiner, and Scarlett and Iyla Morales; sister Carol (Tom) Thompson and brothers Ron (Tammy), Bruce (Angela), Keith (Kimi), Carl (Jenny) and Stan (DeAnn) Sorensen; mother Evelyn Strasburg Sorensen and father Wesley Sorensen, of Mead, Wash.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.