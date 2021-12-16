Deanna May Presnell passed away in the early morning hours of Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, from causes related to cancer.
Deanna was born to Elsie (Latva) and Baptist Plourde on July 1, 1939, in Caspian, Mich., the third of four children. She grew up in the upper peninsula of Michigan until the family moved to Idaho when she was in high school. After graduating she met the love of her life, Ralph Presnell and they were married Oct. 31, 1959. They began their life together in Spokane and welcomed their first son, Blake, in November 1960, followed by Craig in April 1963 and then their daughter, Ralaine, in May 1965. They moved to Orofino in 1966, where she went to work for Konkolville Steakhouse as a waitress for many years and then became manager for years. They moved to Lewiston in 1999 and Mom went to work at Life Care Center until 2012 when she was diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer. A testament to the strong person she was — fighting cancer for years, never letting it get her down, a fighter to the end.
She was one of the kindest, most caring people you would ever meet. A friend to all and a smile to brighten your day. She loved spending time with her family and friends. The light of her life was all of her grandkids and great-grandkids. She loved them all so much.
Deanna is survived by her sons, Blake (Bridgette) Presnell, of Orofino, Craig Presnell, of Kamiah; daughter Ralaine (Kirk) Rees, of St. Maries; brother Raymond Plourde, of Lewiston; 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren with another on the way; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother David and sister Christine.
A celebration of Mom’s life is set for June 2022 with a time to be determined.
