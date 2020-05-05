DeAnna Lynn (Packwood) Collard

DeAnna Collard died Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
She was born Sept. 1, 1964, in Clarkston to James and Ruth (Rose) Packwood. She married Paul C. Collard on July 11, 1981, in Phoenix. DeAnna graduated from West High School in Phoenix in 1982.
She is survived by two daughters, Chrystal (Brian) Cox and Sara Collard; one son, Robert (Ashlee) Collard; and eight grandchildren, all of North Carolina. She is also survived by her mother, Ruth Packwood, of Clarkston, and two brothers, Ron (Sherry) Packwood and Brian (Teresa) Packwood, both of Arizona, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
DeAnna was preceded in death by her dad, James, and all of her grandparents, James and Victoria Rose and Clarence (Brick) and Geraldine Packwood.
DeAnna was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister and grandmother. She will be greatly missed by all.
There will not be a service at this time.