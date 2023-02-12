Deanna Kaye (Morris) Jesse

Deanna Kaye (Morris) Jesse, 67, died Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, after an eight-year battle with cancer. She was born Sept. 2, 1955, in Clarkston.

Deanna lived and worked in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley most of her life. She attended school in Clarkston and briefly in Yerington, Nev., when the family lived there a few years while she was a teenager. Deanna operated a freight business for several years before her illness and had previously enjoyed managing a Stinker gas station for which she had eventually became a district/regional manager.

Tags

Recommended for you