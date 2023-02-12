Deanna Kaye (Morris) Jesse, 67, died Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, after an eight-year battle with cancer. She was born Sept. 2, 1955, in Clarkston.
Deanna lived and worked in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley most of her life. She attended school in Clarkston and briefly in Yerington, Nev., when the family lived there a few years while she was a teenager. Deanna operated a freight business for several years before her illness and had previously enjoyed managing a Stinker gas station for which she had eventually became a district/regional manager.
Deanna was eager to help when she could and often brought a flower, goodies or a stuffed toy to cheer a person. She enjoyed shopping thrift stores and yard sales for bargains and collectibles, just like her dad. She always brought up the point that she was the one among her sisters who inherited her dad’s hazel eyes. And she loved her long flowing golden-brown (later blonde) hair except for the one time in middle school that she cut it short in front, much to her mother’s dismay. Deanna loved cats. Her beloved calico cat, Patches, was with Deanna for many years and preceded her in death.
Deanna was very independent and determined. She dreamed of a place of her own in Montana, but even with all the determination she could muster, the cancer got in her way.
Deanna lived with her sister, Darci, in Dupont, Wash., off and on while receiving care and cancer treatment in the Seattle area from January 2020 until July 2021, at which time she returned to Clarkston. When her cancer again became debilitating, she went into care in Clarkston.
Our hearts are heavy, and Deanna will be missed. Both her parents, Richard Dean and Alice Delores Morris, preceded her in death. The third of “6 Ds,” Deanna leaves behind her five sisters: Debi (Don) Grenseman, of Walla Walla; Darci Jones, of Dupont; Denise Hudon, of Carlisle, Pa.; Donna (Brooks) Howard, of Clarkston; and Delphine Hart, of Dawson Springs, Ky. Besides her five sisters, she will be missed by her aunts, Joy Carrigan, and Ruth (Charles) Bursell, and numerous cousins, nephews and nieces.
Instead of a funeral service, the family will gather for a memorial at a date to be determined.