DeAnn Jacks Scrabeck, 84, of Lewiston, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Denver.
She graduated from Lewiston High School in 1956, went on to Kinman Business University in Spokane and worked at the Spokane County Extension Office, with the 4-H program. She then when on to the University of California – Berkeley, and UCLA.
In 1979, she began working in Denver for InsGroup, a national network of property-casualty insurance agencies throughout the U.S. and became involved in meeting/event management. In 1988, she was appointed director of meetings for the National Funeral Directors Association in Milwaukee, Wis., for the ensuing 15 years. There, she was responsible for meetings, exhibits and events, ranging in size from six to 7,000 in major cities and resorts across the country. In 1990, she earned the designation of certified meeting professional (CMP) and was active in PCMA (Professional Convention Management Association) and MPI (Meeting Planners International). From 1992-94, she was Executive Secretary for IFTA-ITFA, an international funeral service organization, which took her to Beijing, China, the Gold Coast of Australia and Barcelona, Spain. Beginning in 1986, she began traveling internationally, both for leisure and business, including Hong Kong, Russia, Morocco, Egypt, Turkey, Greece, Italy, France, Austria, Sweden, Switzerland, Australia (3 months), New Zealand (1 month), the Philippines, Bali, Singapore, Bangkok, Mexico, Canada, England, Scotland, Bermuda, St. Thomas, St. John, the Grand Cayman, Puerto Rico and Jamaica. During the trip to Rome in 1992, she was invited to attend a private mass with Pope John Paul II in his private chapel and received the Eucharist from his hands.
In 2003, DeAnn retired and returned to the valley, living for a time in Clarkston and Asotin before returning to the home where she grew up and enjoyed gardening, both flowers and vegetables, in the same soil her Italian grandparents, Frank and Louisa Aquino Murphy (aka Amalfi) raised produce and that her mother and father, Amelia and Ed Jacks, gardened.
Rather than opting for a quiet retirement, DeAnn was active in the Friends of the Airport, Nez Perce County Gap Central Committee, Prescient 2, the E.A.A. (Experimental Aircraft Association), P.E.O. Chapter FE in Clarkston, All Saints Catholic Parish, Sunrise Rotary, Daughters of the American Revolution, Catholic Daughters, and was honored to do her civic duty and worked the elections in Nez Perce County and kept tabs on the LHS Class of 1956.
DeAnn was married in 1962 to Jon G. Scrabeck, and later divorced in 2005. She had two children, Joanie Pills (Jeff), in Arvada, Colo., and Erik Scrabeck (Brenda), of East Troy, Wis., as well as two granddaughters, Kari Huston (Scott), Parker, Colo., and Kristin Pills, Littleton, Colo., and two grandsons, Christopher and Cameron Scrabeck, both of Eagle, Wis. She was blessed with two great-grandsons, James and Callum Huston, and brother, Ken Jacks and sister-in-law Penny, who lived across the driveway.
Memorials in lieu of flowers can be made to PEO Chapter FE, c/o Cindy Wiggins, 3887 Lakeview Drive, Lewiston, ID 83501.