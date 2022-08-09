Dean M. Stewart

Dean “Bub” McAllister Stewart, formerly of Moscow, died Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in Robbinsdale, Minn., of complications from Alzheimer’s disease.

He is survived by his wife, Gretchen, now of Delano, Minn.; his brother and sister-in-law, John “Bick” and Barb, of Smyrna, Ga.; his sister-in-law Pauline, of Marietta, Ga.; his three children and their spouses, Benjamin and Elizabeth, of Duluth, Minn., Jake and Wendy, of Delano, and Luke and Georgy, of San Francisco; and his grandchildren, Forrest, of Madison, Wis., Justin, of Decorah, Iowa, and Jackson, Bjorn, and Theo, of Delano. Dean was preceded in death by his brother Robert “Ernie,” of Marietta.