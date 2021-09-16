Dean L. Thompson, 81, of Bobbitt Bench near Peck, went to be with our Lord on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. He was born Aug. 6, 1940.
Dean was a Christian. Our family church was the “Church of God.”
He graduated from Orofino High School and went from there into the U.S. Army National Guards. He was there two years and afterward married Freda (Dye). They had two children, Geri Ann and Dean Allen.
Dean and his brother Terry and wife Linda (Nisewonder) ran hydroponic green houses for 20 years, Thompson Brothers Gardens. His other brother, David Thompson, and wife Sharon (Mabry) always helped out with the dairy and farmwork.
Dean enjoyed motorcycles, snowmobiles, fishing and outdoor life.
Dean was preceded in death by his father, Clinton Thompson, and his mother, Neta (Butler) Thompson.
Dean had five grandchildren: Tohnya, Tracci, Jason, Walker and Chase.
No service will be held.
1 Thessalonians 4:13-18.