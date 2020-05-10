Dean Edward Ottmar, 89, entered this world in Spokane on Oct. 5, 1930, and left this world on April 17, 2020, in Silverdale, Wash.
Dean was the only child of Edward and Martha (Bechtel) Ottmar. He lost his father to a rock quarry accident in Chewelah, Wash., when he was 4 years old. After the accident, Martha and Dean moved to Ritzville, Wash., where they resided for several years and Dean attended elementary school. Martha and Dean eventually moved to the Hangman Creek Valley area of Spokane, where he attended junior high and graduated from Lewis and Clark High School in 1948. He soon married his childhood sweetheart and love of his long, happy life, Lois Jean (Bush) Ottmar, on Jan. 29, 1951.
Dean joined the U.S. Air Force in 1951 and was a technical sergeant crew chief jet mechanic maintaining F-94 Starfires during the Korean War. During this time, Dean and Lois began a family. Following his service, they returned to Spokane, where Dean was hired by Washington Water Power (now Avista) in building maintenance, later being promoted to natural gas serviceman.
In 1962, Dean was transferred to Clarkston, where he retired in 1989 from Washington Water Power with 37 years of service. It was in both Spokane and Clarkston where they raised their family of three children.
Dean had many interests that kept him busy and brought him much joy. Early on, he enjoyed deer and bird hunting with friends in the Spokane area. Later, he continued that passion with his two sons on the Halsey Ranch outside of Anatone, Wash. Lots of traveling and camping with friends and families kept him very busy, along with tinkering with cars.
Dean was especially fond of getting together with friends and family each Labor Day at Wallowa Lake. Starting this tradition in 1963, it was not until health problems in 2008 that he missed a rendezvous. He also enjoyed the daily trek to the local coffee shop to meet with friends and buddies from the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
Dean was always very involved with his kids, grandkids and great-grandkids. He was very patriotic and a hard worker, proud to have helped pull the wagon during most of his life. Only recently, with declining health, did he need to ride. He truly was an inspiring man who was a loving father and husband.
He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Lois; sons Roger (Barb Busse) Ottmar, of Lynnwood, Wash., and Steve (Peggy) Ottmar, of Silverdale; daughter Kaye (Mike) Fosmire, of Renton, Wash.; grandchildren Jessica Dobbins, of Lexington, Ky., Jared Ottmar, of Seabeck, Wash., Garret Fosmire, of Renton, and Carly Wood, of Black Diamond, Wash.; and six great-grandchildren.
Dean was preceded in death by his father, Edward Ottmar, of Chewelah, Wash., and his mother, Martha Ottmar Eaton (who passed in 2005 at the age of 103), of Spokane.
Because of concerns over COVID-19, no service will be held at this time. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association or your local food bank.