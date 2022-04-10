Dawneen Lanette Banicki passed away Tuesday, March 29, 2022, from an auto accident near her home in Spalding.
Dawneen was born Aug. 6, 1954, in Moscow to Joe and Louella Eagan. At age 14 she was excited to be able to see the Monkees in concert in Spokane. Dawneen grew up with horses and was Asotin rodeo princess in 1970.
She met Tom Banicki in high school and sparks flew. They moved to California, where they had their first daughter Amber. They moved back to Clarkston two years later and both went to work at Blount.
Tom and Dawneen were married Aug. 20, 1977. They moved and made their home near her parents in Spalding. Soon they had their second daughter, Cameo, then third daughter, Talia.
Dawneen became a stay-at-home mom to raise her daughters. When the girls got to middle school, Dawneen became a cook at the Lapwai School District. She enjoyed the job, the people she worked with, but especially enjoyed the kids. She loved camping and rafting with family and friends. She and Tom enjoyed long drives and trips to the coast.
Dawneen was preceded in death by her parents Joe and Louella Eagan; brother Brian Boggan and husband Tom Banicki. She is survived by sister Beverlee Lester, of Lewiston; brothers and sisters-in-law David and Lynn Graser. of Couer d’Alene. and Paul and Sue Banicki, of Manteca, Calif.; sister-in-law Mel Boggan, of Clarkston; daughter Amber Dickinson, her husband Steve, their boys Chance and Travis Dickinson, of Clarkston; daughter Cameo Banicki and her daughter Ava Banicki, of Spalding; daughter Talia Banicki and her son Eban Chandler, of Lewiston; as well as many nieces and nephews; aunt, cousins and friends.
There’s an online guestbook at mtviewfuneralhome.com. A service will be held in June.