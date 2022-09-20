Dawn Marilyn Harlow

Dawn Marilyn Harlow passed away Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at Life Care Center of Lewiston at the age of 86.

Dawn was born Feb. 17, 1936, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center to Lloyd F. Shipley and Mary E. (Berger) Shipley. She graduated from Lewiston High School in 1954, and then from the University of Idaho with a Bachelor of Science degree in education in June 1959.