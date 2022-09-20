Dawn Marilyn Harlow passed away Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at Life Care Center of Lewiston at the age of 86.
Dawn was born Feb. 17, 1936, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center to Lloyd F. Shipley and Mary E. (Berger) Shipley. She graduated from Lewiston High School in 1954, and then from the University of Idaho with a Bachelor of Science degree in education in June 1959.
Dawn married Ronald Vincent Harlow on Oct. 15, 1960, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Lewiston. They lived in Seattle from 1960 to 1964, where she worked as a teacher for two years, and then in Lewiston from 1965 until her passing, where she worked as an elementary teacher at Centennial Elementary for 33 years.
Dawn was a parishioner of All Saints Catholic Church in Lewiston and a member of the University of Idaho Alumni Association. She was also a member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas and the Retired Educators of North Idaho.
Dawn is survived by her children, Michael Stuart Harlow, of Lewiston, and Mary K. Harlow, of Nashville, Tenn.; grandsons Parker Bohn IV, of Nashville, and Evan Bohn, of Nashville; and her sister, Kay Shipley McDonald, of Meridian. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Vincent Harlow; her parents, Lloyd and Mary; and her brother, Charles Shipley.
Her funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21 at All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston.
The family suggests any memorial donations be made to the All Saints Catholic Church and School or to a charity of choice.