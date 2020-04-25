DaWayne Charles Steiner

Our beloved father, papa, great-grandfather and friend, DaWayne Steiner, passed peacefully Monday, April 20, 2020, at the age of 84.
He was a lifelong resident of Clarkston. His last months were spent as a resident in the loving care of Tendercare Adult Family Home.
He was the only child of Blanche and Verl Steiner, born May 13, 1935. He attended Clarkston schools, graduating from Clarkston High School in 1953. He was a musician growing up, playing the piano and violin. At CHS, he participated in boxing, tennis and played in the orchestra. He attended the University of Idaho on a music scholarship prior to marrying Jan Fisher on June 17, 1956. They were married for 56 years. Jan passed in the summer of 2012.
He was preceded in death by his parents and wife. He is survived by his four children, Kevin (Tina), Kellie Steiner-Cairns (Tim), Sue Pfeifer (George) and Michelle. He has six grandchildren, Kevin’s son, Jake, Kellie’s children, Karlie Causey (Brian) and Kael Steiner-Bailey (Mariya), and Sue’s children, Duncan (Stephanie), Jenni Probert (Kassidy) and Abbi. He also has four great-grandchildren, Blaise Causey, Sophie Steiner-Bailey, Asher and Blakely Probert.
DaWayne was active in various local organizations throughout his lifetime. He was a devoted member of the First Presbyterian Church of Clarkston, where he served as an elder and deacon. He also participated in the choir and song team. He was an artist and enjoyed drawing and painting. He loved to garden and always had beautiful roses. He was a voracious reader and he loved to fish.
DaWayne loved working with kids. He coached a variety of sports for his children and grandchildren. He and his wife, Jan, opened and headed the Clarkston branch of the Boys Club in 1970. They also formed the original CHS Band Parents group as well as CHS Bantam Boosters, of which he was the initial president. He enjoyed attending and supporting CHS sporting events and Lewis-Clark State College Warrior basketball.
He was a salesman at Willett Brothers for 17 years until he opened S & S Color Center, an automotive paint and supply store, in 1977, until retiring in 1995. After retiring, he supported Jan in operating a day care in their home.
DaWayne’s family is abundantly grateful for the genuine love and care he was given by all the staff at Tendercare Adult Family Home in Clarkston. He was always ready with a joke, a laugh and a hug. In DaWayne’s words, “It was good you got to see me!”
A memorial service will be scheduled at a future time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Camp Spalding Scholarship at the First Presbyterian Church, 1122 Diagonal St., Clarkston, WA 99403.