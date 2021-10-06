Davie “Dave” Lee Covey Sr., 91, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in his home from natural causes.
On Oct. 3, 1929, Dave was born in North Platte, Neb., to William R. and Erma (Maynard) Covey. He graduated in 1949 from Lapwai High School, where he played football, baseball and ran track. His first job was farming for the Meacham family. He was married to his wife, Lou Jean, Aug. 5, 1950. They raised three daughters, Linda, Karen and Arlene, and one son, Davie Lee Jr. Dave was a lifelong Lapwai resident.
After farming, Dave went to work for Henderson Electric as a welder. He was a shift supervisor at the Spalding Mill until it closed. Dave worked at Potlatch as a supervisor in the sawmill department until his early retirement. Then, because he loved to work and couldn’t keep still, he went back to farming. He drove combines, built a runway for Boyer’s airplanes, welded a rock crusher from a semitruck trailer, rebuilt the dump chutes in the trailers, and repaired numerous pieces of equipment. Dave then retired again in his mid-80s.
Dave’s hobbies included bowling, pool, horseshoes, softball, fishing and water skiing. In 1970, he and his daughter were both named bowler of the year. He and his daughters played in many pool leagues, and he once achieved an 8-ball break. Dave was unofficially the best horseshoe player in town, teaching his kids to play in the backyard and attending every tournament in which Davie Jr. and Linda participated. He played fastpitch softball for years in the City Club and coached all of his girls. He once pitched in the Weippe tournament with his son, Davie Jr., because they were short on players, and their team won first place. Dave was an avid fisherman, often accompanied by his daughters, and caught a 30-pound steelhead in the Clearwater River in 1959. Water skiing and getting the boat out was a great family favorite. Dave taught the kids how to back, load/unload and drive, so he could enjoy skiing.
When not involved in sports, Dave loved working at home in the yard and kept beautiful flowers. Some knew him as always waving at cars driving past. Others knew him well at the nearby station, getting lawnmower supplies, always with a grin and a bit of chewing tobacco. He was notorious for the best Christmas light display in town. He fixed countless bikes and scooters. He repaired and built anything, including three tables the month before he passed. Dave split, stacked and carried wood at 90. He loved sitting back and watching sports on TV, especially boxing, football and tennis.
Dave was very well respected and loved by many people. He was a great man who loved God, his family and his friends. He will always be remembered for that. Simply put, he had a heart built to love.
He worked hard his whole life and took pride in it. He worked hard even after he retired, right up until the end of his life. His work ethic defined him and made him a great role model for many. In his final moments, before he went home to be with the Lord, he was home, surrounded and comforted by his family. He will be greatly missed and loved always.
Dave was preceded in death by his brothers (Harold and Bill), his sisters (Arlene and Mary Anne) and his parents (Willam R. Covey and Erma Maynard). He is survived by his wife, Lou Jean; his four children; 12 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, and friends; and family too numerous to list but not forgotten.
There will be no graveside service at the family’s request. Instead, the celebration of life will be at 1 p.m. Oct. 24 at the Lewiston Fraternal Order of Eagles downstairs.